Orange Order parade for UDA man 'insensitive' says murder victim's mum

THE mother of a teenager who was murdered by the UDA in Dunmurry has branded plans to commemorate a loyalist paramilitary near the scene of the killing as “insensitive”.



Marian Walsh, whose son Damien (17) was shot dead on March 25 1993 as he worked at the Diary Farm shopping centre, was speaking after the Orange Order announced plans for a parade commemorating UDA member Jim Guiney later this month.

Jim Guiney was shot dead by the INLA on 19 January 1998 at his carpet shop in Dunmurry, weeks after they had killed LVF leader Billy Wright.



“It is very insensitive for the Orange Order to do this given that there were so many victims of UDA violence within this area,” she said.



“The Orange Order likes people to think that they are not aligned with paramilitaries, but they are not remembering this man because of his links to the Orange Order, but because he was a paramilitary which to me says that they agree with the actions of the UDA over the years.”



The parade is set to take place on 21 January following a route which leaves Milltown Shops, via Derriaghy, Milltown Avenue and Milltown Crescent where a wreath-laying ceremony will take place.



A notice on the Parades Commission website states that it is expected that up to 90 participants will take part in the parade which has been organised by Lisburn-based LOL1981 alongside the Lisburn Fusiliers Flute Band.



A spokesperson for the Parades Commission said: “The Commission has received a notification from LOL 1981 regarding a proposed parade in Milltown/Derriaghy on 21st January.



“The Commission undertakes its statutory functions in accordance with the Public Processions (NI) Act 1998 and the associated Procedural Rules and Guidelines which require it to balance the rights of all interested parties.



“Interested parties may make oral or written representations to the Commission about notified parades.



“All parades are covered by the Commission’s Code of Conduct which sets out clear guidance to be observed by participants to ensure that those participating in public processions do so legally and peacefully, while at the same time minimizing disruption, annoyance or offence to those who work or live on or near the route along which they pass.”



The Orange Order have been contacted for comment.