Mark Hall murder: 65-year-old released on bail

FAMILY: Mark Hall with his partner and daughter. Picture released by the PSNI.

A 65-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of St James' man Mark Hall has been released on bail.

The 31-year-old was shot dead at his family home on Rodney Drive in West Belfast on December 18.

Gunmen fired several shots through the front window of the house "striking and fatally wounding Mark", police said.

On Sunday, a man was arrested and taken to a custody suite for questioning on suspicion of a number of offences including murder and attempted murder. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police have appealed to anyone who was in the St James' or Rodney Drive area on Saturday December 18, who witnessed any suspicious activity or captured dashcam footage in the area, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1466 18/12/21.

Reports can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.