Mayor attends Springfield Dam fun day

A Family Fun Day has taken place at Springfield Dam to celebrate local community and schools’ involvement in the Forth Meadow Community Greenway.

Among the activities on the day were face-painting, watching a short film about the greenway and testing skills on a treasure hunt.

The treasure hunt used interpretative panels focused on local history which were developed using feedback from the local community about living in the area. These local history panels will be installed along with other signage on the greenway later this year.

The short film was a collaboration between three local primary schools – Springfield, St Clare’s and Springhill.

Attending the Fun Day, Lord Mayor Councillor Tina Black, said: “We are so fortunate in Belfast to have a rich social and community history that speaks to the generosity and passion of local people. The panels which will be installed on the Forth Meadow Community Greenway explore that history.

“We want to thank the PEACE IV Programme for its support – the PEACE Programme has made a long and valuable contribution to building peace and reconciliation in this city and beyond.

“The slogan for the Forth Meadow Community Greenway is On Common Ground. I was delighted to be at the Fun Day with children and local people from all backgrounds using a fantastic facility for the community at Springfield Dam, genuinely enjoying the common ground between communities.”

The Greenway is being delivered through Belfast City Council’s PEACE IV, Local Authority Action Plan. This Action Plan has been funded through the EU’s PEACE IV Programme, which is managed by The Special EU Programmes Body.

Match-funding has been provided by the Executive Office and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland.