Mayor signs pledge never to condone violence against women

LORD Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, has signed the White Ribbon Charter at City Hall, on behalf of Belfast City Council.

The signing of the pledge never to condone or remain silent about violence against women forms part of the council’s wider commitment to support anyone who has been a victim of, or affected by domestic violence and abuse, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

Belfast is accredited as a ‘Safe City’ for ongoing partnership work to support those who experienced domestic violence, while the council also holds platinum status in Onus’ workplace charter on domestic violence.