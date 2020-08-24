SMALL BIZ VIDEO FOCUS: McCabe Bathrooms guarantee expert quality at keen price

WHEN it comes to bathroom fitting and renovations, expert design and quality is essential. And at McCabe Bathrooms it's guaranteed at incredibly competitive prices.

With over a decade of experience, McCabe Bathrooms specialise in all aspects of tile and pvc bathrooms, plumbed, fitted and finished by a team of fully qualified tradesmen.

From bathroom furniture replacements to full designs, the locally-based firm is the one-stop-shop for all of your needs. They provide invaluable advice on the latest designs and can create a bespoke bathroom to suit your unique tastes and requirements.

McCabe Bathrooms source materials from the best quality suppliers and provide a wide collection of modern, contemporary, and traditional style bathroom suites.

While adhering to the strictest health and safety guidelines throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, home disruption is also kept to an absolute minimum during the building work; bathrooms are usually completed within two to three days, whereas bath to shower conversions – priced at just £1,400 – are completed within a day.

For a free and competitive quote call 077 2516 3434.