Book your Christmas functions at McLaughlin’s Bar on the Antrim Road

LOCATED on the Antrim Road in North Belfast, McLaughlin’s Bar is a stalwart of the local community.

With a range of drinks offers available and open daily, you are sure to enjoy a friendly atmosphere, delicious drinks and top-class service from their wonderful staff.

The bar also boasts an impressive function room – available to book for a range of events including christenings, birthday parties, baby showers and funerals.

Starting mid-November through to December, the bar is now taking bookings for private Christmas functions (every Thursday night) – including a buffet for up to 50 people.

Call McLaughlin’s today to book your special event on 028 9074 0094.

McLaughlin’s Bar

150 Antrin Road

Belfast BT15 2GW