WATCH: Media award ‘evidence of innovative Belfast Lighting company’s commitment to excellence’

CEO of Belfast’s PM Lighting, Patrick Magee, said this week that an award for excellence in lighting and design is further evidence of the company’s commitment to innovation and quality.

Patrick Magee was speaking after it was announced that PM Lighting has received the E2 Media Award of Excellence for Lighting Design & Supply Specialist 2025.

The PM Lighting CEO said: “The E2 Media Award follows hot on the heels of success last year in the prestigious Design and Build Awards for the ‘Best Lighting and Design Company 2024’.

“This latest award is continued evidence of our company’s commitment to setting the highest standards both in design and providing outstanding customer service to homes and businesses alike.

“These awards are a huge achievement for our small but experienced Lighting and Design team and our commitment to finding the right lighting solution for all our customers.

“We have made great strides forward since achieving recognition in last year’s Design and Build Awards. We have recruited new staff, added to our range of mid to high-end products and have seen growth in both our home and hospitality sectors.

“This year we have completed projects with new and existing commercial partners in Ireland and Britain including Alberts Schloss London, Merchant Hotel Belfast, Great Southern Killarney, Clifton Station House Galway and Downings Bay Hotel Donegal, as well as projects in Portugal and Finland.

PM Lighting’s Manager Niamh Hunter said the company remains focused on building on this latest success.

Niamh Hunter said: “This is an exciting time for PM Lighting. I’m delighted at our latest success, but we won’t be resting on our laurels.

“We are already pressing ahead with several new products and projects in the months ahead. We are offering an even wider range of products and brands in our North Belfast showroom at Dargan Crescent as well as continuing to grow our presence online.

“So whether you’re building, extending or renovating a new home or business, we will work hard to find the perfect lighting and design for you.”



