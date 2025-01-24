Michael Longley was 'one of the greatest poets that Ireland ever produced'

TRIBUTES: Claire Hanna MP with Michael Longley when he received the Freedom of Belfast in 2015

MICHAEL Longley has been described as "one of the greatest poets that Ireland ever produced".

President Michael D Higgins made the tribute after the Belfast poet passed away on Thursday at the age of 85. The President added that the level of Longley's writing was "befitting of a Nobel Prize for Literature".

"I think, in particular, of his magisterial poem ‘Ceasefire’, a poem which I have had the privilege to hear Michael read in person on a number of occasions," the President said.

"I think it is appropriate to quote the final two lines of that poem, which recall a classic reference in response to loss, and which express the terrible and beautiful essence of what it is to forgive:

“I get down on my knees and do what must be done

And kiss Achilles’ hand, the killer of my son.”

Michael Longley read the poem at the annual St Brigid's GAC Miscellany at Malone House in Belfast in February last year.

SDLP Leader and MP for South Belfast and Mid Down Claire Hanna said Michael Longley was "a Prince of the English language".

"He was our greatest living poet," she added. "More pertinently, he was a beautiful human being, kind generous, open humorous. He was truly a wonderful person.

"It was a deep honour to nominate him for the Freedom of Belfast in recognition of the massive artistic contribution he made to his native city. Wherever in the world his career took him, he always remained a Belfast man at heart and you can see that in much of his work.

"Tá muid uilig chroí-bhriste. Ar leaba i measc na naomh go mbeidh sé."