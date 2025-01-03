ANDRÉE MURPHY: The Decade of Possibilities cranks up at the halfway point

HERE comes 2025 – slap bang in the middle of the Decade of Possibilities. There are signs that this may become a seminal year in the development of a new nation. A new Irish government with a new opposition enters into the 34th Dáil (note to readers: my old-school republican eyes twitch typing that – if you know, you know). The matter of Irish unity is on the political agenda at a significant level.

There are some who will pretend that this is a conversation only being held in irrelevant or elite rooms. But that is their wishful thinking. Indeed, listening to the radio over Christmas that myth was debunked in the most unlikely fashion. Christmas Eve morning on RTÉ Radio 1 comes from the environs of Grafton Street every year. We were reminded quite a bit this year that the tradition was begun by Gay Byrne 50 years ago. A miscellany of music, jokes and Christmas cheer makes for decent, if often cringey, listening as the ham is glazed and the stuffing mashed.

This year the crowd listened as Declan the comedian predicted what Simon Harris would get from Santa Claus. The biggest cheer came as Simon came down the stairs on Christmas morning to find a united Ireland in 2025. That noise you heard in the background was Mr Gay 'Partition' Byrne’s ghost spinning in his grave as he realises that millions of homes have mainstreamed this conversation.

Then in a Diaspora special 'In the Smoke' from Manhattan the day after St Stephen’s Day, we heard from the irrepressible Jack McGarry, owner of the 'Best Bar in the World', the Dead Rabbit. He spoke passionately about how a united Ireland is now something that feels possible and probable, creating hope and possibility. Firmly rooted in modernity, Jack, together with podcaster Sophie Colgan, took on misconceptions and tropes of Irish emigrés having a rose-tinted desire for unity. When he first moved to New York 16 years ago, few Irish ever spoke about a united Ireland, if at all; now it is the conversation of the moment.

He spoke to the modern realities of a changed Ireland post-conflict and post-the stranglehold of the churches. They spoke to modern Irish challenges and the possibility of a mature, diverse, modern Ireland. An Ireland which has the best PR of any country, ending two currencies and two economic systems. Clearly stating that the main conversation of modern Irish diaspora is Irish unity is an extraordinary and irreversible change in political temperature.

In 2025, parties’ actions – and inactions – on constitutional change will be right at the top of all analysis and commentary, leading into a second half of the decade where change becomes realisable. This sets challenges for the incoming Irish government. Structured planning will be needed and expected, and the Shared Island Unit will become all the more significant. Local representatives turning to Dublin as London fails us has become mainstream and is indicative of where our collective vision is turned.

But the biggest challenge is for all of us ordinary citizens. Wherever we reside on the political spectrum this change engages us. We have an obligation to our children and grandchildren to become participants in planning for our collective future.

Isn’t it exciting?