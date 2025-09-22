MINISTER CAOIMHE ARCHIBALD: Let’s talk about phone masts – and why they matter to us all

I WANT to speak directly to the people of West Belfast today, because I know many of you are feeling frustrated, worried – and rightly so.

We’ve seen a troubling rise in attacks on phone masts in your community.

These aren’t just bits of metal and wires – they’re lifelines.

When a mast is vandalised, it’s not just about losing signal. It’s about someone’s elderly parent not being able to call for help. It’s about a local business struggling to take payments or dispatch deliveries. It’s about a parent not being able to reach emergency service when one of their children fall sick.

In a recent meeting with Paul Maskey MP and Cllr Ronan McLaughlin, Infrastructure Minister, Liz Kimmins, and I heard how these attacks are impacting the daily lives of local people.

This is unacceptable.

Let me be clear: these attacks are reckless and dangerous.

They put lives at risk and isolate the most vulnerable in our community. And they are based on misinformation.

I understand that some people may have concerns about phone masts. But the facts are clear. The World Health Organization and other expert bodies have found no health risks from the low-level radio signals used by these masts. They are strictly regulated and monitored.



Measurements continue to show that exposures of the general public to radio waves are well within the international health-related guideline levels.

I have sought the support of Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt, to make sure we’re getting accurate, trustworthy information out to the public.

My Department has also developed clear messaging on mobile phone networks, which is now available online, to reassure people and to tackle the myths that are causing fear and confusion.

The recent meeting with Paul Maskey MP and Minister Kimmins also included mobile network providers and infrastructure companies. We’ve asked them to prioritise repairs in affected areas and to look at mast placement that works better for communities. We need coverage that’s reliable – and respectful of local concerns.

But we also need to stand together as a community. These masts help us stay connected. They support emergency services, local businesses, and everyday life.

Without them, we’re going backwards.

Together, we can make sure West Belfast – and every part of this island – stays connected, safe, and strong.

For more information on mobile phone networks, go to https://www.economy-ni.gov.uk/articles/understanding-mobile-phone-networks.