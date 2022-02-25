Minister Murphy visits West Belfast projects

VISIT: Minister Conor Murphy at Roar and Explore soft play with Michaela Kelly, Elliott Murphy, Sinead McNaughton, Catherine McClelland and Caitlin Hoggins

FINANCE Minister Conor Murphy has visited a number of projects in West Belfast today.

The Minister began with a visit to Roar and Explore soft play which has been supported by the Department of Finance’s Localised Restrictions Support Scheme and the Omicron Hospitality Payment.

Speaking following his visit, Minister Murphy said: “I had the opportunity to visit Roar and Explore, a soft play area with a café that has benefited from the Omicron Hospitality Payment support from my Department. This is a great facility providing a fun space for families and children in the area.”

The Minister then took the opportunity to visit the Springfield Charitable Association, which recently received over £99,000 funding from the Dormant Accounts Fund, delivered by The National Lottery Community Fund in conjunction with the Department of Finance.

Minister Conor Murphy with Vivien Davidson and Tony Meehan during a visit to Springfield Charitable Association

Minister Murphy added: “I also had the chance to visit The Springfield Charitable Association, again another wonderful community based organisation who provide a range of services for the people in West Belfast.

“From providing day care to those who may find themselves socially isolated, to the provision of free advice clinics and the new hydrotherapy pool, the Association showcases facilities that continue to benefit local people who are recovering from injury and need support.

“The Dormant Accounts funding will help the sustainability of this project to allow them to continue to focus on the positive work they are doing for the community in West Belfast.”

Minister Conor Murphy with Vivien Davidson during his visit to Springfield Charitable Association

Commenting on the Ministers visit Vivien Davidson, Chairperson of Springfield Charitable Association, said: “This support from the Dormant Accounts fund enables us to increase our capacity and to be more confident and resilient in growing our Social Enterprise. As a result, we will be more sustainable and able to develop services the community need to help them be informed, connected, prosperous and healthy.”