Monkstown Boxing Club receives knockout donation from Energia

Pictured (back row, L-R) is Iryna Lihosherst, Daryl Clarke, Macauley Judson, Ross Gourley and Anna Stitt. They are joined by (front row, L-R) Oliver Howie, Rab Bunting, Calvin McCullough and Amy Stewart.

A HUMANITARIAN trip planned by Monkstown Boxing Club members has received a £300 cash boost from leading energy supplier, Energia.

Issued through the company’s Helping Hands initiative, the donation helped cover venue and rehearsal costs so that the club could hold a Strictly Come Dancing-inspired fundraiser.

Staged in Belfast’s Clayton Hotel, a total of 20 participants aged 16 to 35 took part, with every penny raised going to support the South Africa Youth Project. At the end of June, club representatives will travel to the country to carry out volunteer work in orphanages and help in the local community.

Energia employee Calvin McCullough nominated the Newtownabbey-based sports organisation – of which he is a member – to receive Helping Hands funding.

🕺Monkstown does Strictly💃 What a fantastic performance put on last night by our South Africa team to raise vital funds for our #MonkstownToMthatha project. A huge THANK YOU to our sponsors, dance teachers, judges, hosts, and generous audience👏🏼

A fantastic night all round 😊 pic.twitter.com/Qu3nylUEo5 — Monkstownboxingclub (@monkstownboxing) April 24, 2023

“This much needed donation from Energia has been instrumental in our fundraising efforts for the club’s volunteering trip to Africa," said Energia employee and Monkstown Boxing Club member, Calvin McCullough.

"Without this funding we wouldn’t have been able to get the proper dance training required for the event to run so well.”

Amy Stewart, Project Coordinator for Monkstown Boxing Club, added: “The funding from Energia massively helped with our Strictly Come Dancing event.

"Without their help we would have really struggled and stressed about how we were going to cover the cost of the venue. It is great that companies such as Energia can look after their employees whilst also helping local community groups and clubs.”