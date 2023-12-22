MOTORING: Your favourite festive car tunes revealed

PLAYLIST: We all know what we like best when we're driving home for Christmas

IT’S driving home for Christmas time again, so let’s dust off that good old festive soundtrack for the car. New research by car manufacturer Škoda reveals that people really love their festive tunes and as a result Skoda have listed the top 20 Yuletide songs voted for by drivers.

The ultimate Christmas driving song, it has been revealed, is the late Shane MacGowan and Kirsty MacColl with the 1988 hit single ‘Fairytale of New York’. The vote by 2,000 motorists put Chris Rea’s ‘Driving Home for Christmas’ in second with ‘Last Christmas’ by Wham third, followed by ‘I Wish it Could be Christmas Everyday’ by Wizzard.

‘Do They Know it’s Christmas?’ by Band Aid and ‘It’s Beginning to Look a lot like Christmas’ by Perry Como and The Fontane Sisters also made the top 20 list. Other festive favourites to make Christmas drives wheely enjoyable include ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ by Mariah Carey, ‘Step into Christmas’ by Elton John, and ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ by Brenda Lee. The survey suggested that 18 songs is the ideal playlist and those polled also suggested that the ingredients for a bona fide classic festive hit are a catchy chorus, festive lyrics and a nostalgic connection.

Music psychology lecturer Mimi O’Neill says: “Music has the ability to elicit nostalgia as it can evoke a strong connection between sound and memory. When individuals interact with music, it activates neural networks connected to emotions and memory retrieval, prompting the resurgence of both memories and the feelings attached to them. In particular, Christmas songs carry sentimental associations with cherished holiday moments, contributing to a nostalgic allure. The popularity of the list’s top three songs, ‘Fairytale of New York’, ‘Last Christmas’ and ‘I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday’ as driving songs during the Christmas season are unsurprising, as they exhibit well-crafted and catchy melodies that resonate, providing a musically engaging experience conducive to driving. Additionally, their lyrics encapsulate the essence of the holiday season, evoking emotions and themes associated with Christmas, such as love, celebration, and the festive spirit.”

The list in full.

The top-voted song was ‘Fairytale of New York’, second was the iconic ‘Driving Home for Christmas’, third ‘Last Christmas’ by Wham, fourth was ‘I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday’ by Wizzard, in fifth was ‘Merry Christmas Everybody’, Slade, sixth was ‘Do They Know It's Christmas?’, Band Aid, seventh ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’, Mariah Carey, eighth ‘Step into Christmas’, Elton John, ninth ‘Santa Claus Is Coming to Town’, Bruce Springsteen, and in tenth ‘It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ by Andy Williams.

Completing the top twenty were ‘Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree’ by Brenda Lee in eleventh, ‘Stay Another Day’, East 17, twelfth, ‘White Christmas’, Bing Crosby, thirteenth, ‘Mary’s Boy Child’, Boney M, was fourteenth, ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’ by John Lennon and Yoko Ono was fifteenth, in sixteenth was ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’ by Perry Como and the Fontane Sisters, ‘Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!’ by Dean Martin was 17th with ‘Peace on Earth/The Little Drummer Boy’ by Bing Crosby and David Bowie eighteenth, and that left ‘Wonderful Christmastime’ by Paul McCartney and ‘Feliz Navidad’ by José Feliciano rounding out the top twenty. No room for my favourite, “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas’, though.

However you like your music, please drive safely and have a wonderful festive season.