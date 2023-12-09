MOTORMAN: Hyundai hits the Highland high spots

THE Hyundai IONIQ 6 has been named the Scottish Car of the Year 2023, the third time an electric vehicle has taken the coveted title. The IONIQ 6 has been described as having a mix of sensational looks, performance, comfort, range, and technology, elevating the 6 above some very prestigious rivals for the title. It also won the Large EV class.

Even though many refuse to accept the place that electric cars (EVs) have in the modern world, electric and hybrid cars made their presence felt with the judges. The Kia EV6 GT scooped the Performance category, while the Lexus RX450h took the Executive/Premium title. Suzuki was another winner with its excellent Swace – it won the battle for both the Family Car honours and the Hybrid crown.

The President’s Award went to Munro for the rapid development of its amazing all-terrain 4x4. It was a good night for Romanian manufacturer Dacia as well as the Small Car award went to the Duster, while the Renault Austral was named Family SUV winner. The Large SUV trophy went to the superb Mazda CX-60 Diesel, while Mazda took a second win when the MX-5 won Best Used Car Under £15,000.

The brilliant BMW 520d scooped Best Used Car Over £15,000. The Ford Ranger took the prize for Utility/4x4, while the MG HS was named as the best Motability car. The Hyundai premium marque Genesis was a clear winner in the Aftersales title with its five-year care package, while recently arrived Chinese brand BYD impressed the judges to take the trophy for EV Innovation with its Blade Battery technology. Bridge of Weir won the Design and Innovation award with its sustainable tannery products.

Ashley Andrew, President of Hyundai and Genesis UK, said of the 6’s victory: “We are delighted with this award. It marks another major title this year for the Hyundai range of vehicles. With the Hyundai IONIQ 6 as Car of the Year and Best Large EV, and the all-new Hyundai KONA as best Small/Mid-Sized EV, there’s a clear appreciation for our innovative product range.”

Association of Scottish Motoring Writers President Alisdair Suttie said: “We’ve never known a year so closely fought for category winners and the overall title. For the Hyundai IONIQ 6 to emerge as a clear winner is testament to how good it is as a car for families looking to embrace EV driving.”

Winter driving

As the freezing temperatures and the potential for snow are upon us, it’s time to prepare for tackling snow, ice, and poorer visibility over the next few months.

If you will be driving amidst the adverse weather, here are five good tips to help keep you safe whilst driving.

•Regularly check your tyres and keep them in good condition.

•Give yourself an extra few minutes before setting off to clear your windscreen of ice and snow, not forgetting the roof to avoid snow falling over the windscreen whilst you drive; similarly, keep your lights and numberplate clear.

•Check your full beam and dipped headlights, fog lights and indicators, and replace any broken bulbs.

•Keep your car equipped with essential items such as de-icer, ice scraper, a tow rope, a torch, and some warm clothes in case of a breakdown or being stranded due to bad weather.

•And finally, control your speed, it can take up to 10 times longer to stop in icy conditions, so leave a bigger gap between yourself and other vehicles.

It is also a good idea to drive slower and accelerate more gradually, to avoid causing your car to skid.