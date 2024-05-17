MOVIES AND STREAMING: A fun-filled tug at the heartstrings

IF

You may recall actor, writer and director John Krasinski from The Office (US version) and his sterling work behind the camera directing the superbly harrowing Quiet Place sci-fi horror flicks.

Now Krasinski looks to capture the imagination of kids and adults alike in his latest film, IF, a story about destitute and forgotten imaginary friends who have been outgrown by their now adult creators.

Starring the always reliable Ryan Reynolds and boasting a stellar, A-list voice cast who play a veritable army of animated imaginary critters, IF is also bolstered by big studio backing and some seriously sublime live-action animation that will whisk you away to a world of pure wonder.

Heartfelt and sincere, IF tugs at the heartstrings in all the right places and doesn’t fail to deliver giggles galore with the help of a sharp script and lively performances from the entire cast.

A family friendly gem that will entertain young and old alike, IF is a must-see if you're looking for a fun-filled fantasy this weekend.



The Strangers: Chapter 1

An ambitious horror movie homage to the down and dirty original movie that was released in 2008, veteran director Renny Harlin takes the premise from the first Strangers flick and ups the ante this time around with more menace, mayhem and terror.

Home invasion slasher flicks are nothing new in this business, but the producers behind The Strangers are aiming to deliver a new and exciting trilogy of movies in very close succession, with Chapter 2 planned for release in the autumn, followed by Chapter 3 in early 2025.

If you're unfamiliar with The Strangers, the action follows doe-eyed couple Maya and Ryan who set out on a vacation to celebrate their anniversary. When the couple's car breaks down, they find themselves having to rearrange their plans and find last-minute accommodation in a small, rural town in the middle of nowhere.

Needless to say, the close-knit locals don't take kindly to strangers, and it's not long before the couple are besieged by knife-wielding goons thirsty for blood.

Suitably dark and twisted, this is the kind of horror flick that will appeal to those of you who enjoyed The Purge and Us.

With the promise of more terror to come in the months ahead with chapters 2 and 3, The Strangers is something all the horror junkies out there should invest their time in this weekend.