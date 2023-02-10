MOVIES AND STREAMING: Mike and co strip off for another dance

Cinema

Magic Mike's Last Dance

Who would have thought that Steven Soderbergh's original raunchy comedy back in 2012 would spawn a trilogy of hip-thrusting flicks that need nothing more than the promise of bulging biceps, rock-hard abs, an endless supply of baby oil and sassy sexed-up humor to get by? Well, this is exactly what you're getting with the latest instalment of the Magic Mike series, with the hunky Channing Tatum reprising his role as ‘Magic’ Mike Lane for a third and possibly final time. It may be over a decade since the first movie but, to be fair, Tatum still has what it takes to strut his stuff and put that money-maker to good use. This time around, Mike finds out the hard way that the world of business is as cut-throat and precarious as the world of adult entertainment and, now broke and bar-tending for a living, Mike is approached by socialite Maxandra Mendoza with a proposition to bring Mike's particular brand of magic to London with an exciting new show that's got more muscles than the Galway International Seafood Festival. If you're in the mood for a girls’ or boys’ night out, then Magic Mike's Last Dance will deliver the titillation you require.



Epic Tails

One for the younger members of the family, Epic Tails is a light, bright, and harmless little adventure that originally hails from France. While some of the jokes may not translate very well, the toddlers aren't going to care, instead engaging with the cute characters and colourful animation. Set in Ancient Greece, Epic Tails follows a fearless little mouse called Pattie and her kitty friend Sam as they set out on an adventure with the legendary Greek hero, Jason.



Netflix

Your Place Or Mine

A fun and easy-to-digest romcom starring the always reliable Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, Your Place Or Mine sees these likable screen veterans play best friends Debbie and Peter who decide to liven up their lives by swapping them with each other. While Debbie is organised, and tidy, and needs to have a plan, Peter is more of a free spirit and doesn't like to be tied down by routine. Swapping their homes and responsibilities for a week, they soon discover that their old way of living and attitudes to life may well have been holding them back. Harmless and predictable escapism – keep this one on standby if you're planning a romantic night in for Valentine's Day.



Amazon Prime Video

On the Line

If you thought Stephan Nolan was difficult to listen to, then prepare to meet the grouchiest, unlikeable disc jockey you're ever likely to meet. On the Line sees Mel Gibson plays Elvis Cooney, a talk radio host with a reputation for offending listeners and filling the airwaves with vitriol. But one night Elvis receives a call from a mystery caller who puts Elvis's wife and daughter on the line, stating he has them held at gunpoint. Thrust into the middle of a deadly game, Elvis must keep the murderous caller on the line in the hope of solving his devious riddles and saving his family.