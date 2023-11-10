MOVIES AND STREAMING: Versatile Cage returns in dream role

Cinema

Dream Scenario

Known for being a bit of a wildcard, Nicolas Cage is one of those actors you either adore or could do without.

Personally, I don't mind a bit of Nic, but if I'm going to spend time with him in the cinematic sense, he needs to be cast in the right role to suit his somewhat erratic and playful approach to his craft.

Ironically, Dream Scenario is a film that sees Cage keep his cool and deliver a performance that's delightfully downbeat and grounded, with a great supporting case and fantastical story that offers a social satire on the fickle nature of modern celebrity and fame.

The action here sees Cage star as the somewhat dull and unassuming college professor Paul Matthews, a man who lives for his work, educating the next generation of biologists, and also dotes on his adoring wife and children.



But Paul's ordinary existence is turned upside down when the people begin to see visions of him in their dreams. As more and more people realise they're all experiencing similar visions of the same, unremarkable man, it's not long until Paul's fame reaches a national level and he becomes a viral star overnight.

As with any such rise to stardom, there's usually a fall from grace, and Paul's fall from favour begins when his dreamscape personas begin to take on a more sinister presence.

Smart, funny and delivered with a dry wit and its tongue firmly in its cheek, Dream Scenario is well worth a go if you're in the mood for a gripping and entertaining drama this weekend.



The Marvels

A sequel to 2019's action-fest Captain Marvel, The Marvels is the latest movie in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe and sees the excellent Brie Larson return as Carol Danvers (aka Captain Marvel) who teams up with Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau on an adventure into an alternative universe that’s been forever changed by the dastardly Kree.

At only an hour and 45 minutes, The Marvels is the shortest MCU movie ever, so this fantastic adventure is considerably less 'epic' than any of the previous outings. Nevertheless, if you're a Marvel fanatic and still into the MCU's post-Avengers exploits, then you're sure to get a kick out of this new addition.

Netflix

Studio 666

Starring Foo Fighters' very own Dave Grohl, along with long-time bandmates Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Chris Shiflett and Nate Mendel.

The action sees the lads from the band relocate to a mysterious house with a chequered past to record their long-awaited tenth studio album. Needless to say, the house's bad vibes come to the fore and it's not long before buckets of blood and guts are spilt.

Studio 666 is an incredibly silly, gory and OTT horror flick that will go down a storm with fans of the band and horror movie aficionados alike.