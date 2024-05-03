MOVIES AND STREAMING: You’re going to fall for this new Fall Guy

Cinema

The Fall Guy

With more snap, crackle and pop than a youngster's favourite breakfast cereal, Atomic Blonde and Bullet Train director David Leitch delivers yet another hugely fun and incredibly entertaining early summer action flick.

Very loosely based on the 80s TV show that starred Lee Majors back in the day, Leitch's Fall Guy offers this generation a much more ravishing, flamboyant and irreverent action hero. It's pretty much Barbie's Ken crossed with Zoolander and Jean Claude Van Damme.

The impeccable Ryan Gosling and the fabulous Emily Blunt practically sizzle with the kind of chemistry that makes their flirtatious on-screen exchanges a joy to behold. It's feisty, sexy, and rather a lot of fun.

Blunt plays kick-ass productor and director Jody Moreno, who just loves working with her favourite stunt guy, Colt Seavers, an adrenaline junky with the looks of a catwalk superstar. When Colt is injured when filming Jody's latest flick, starring A-list mega-celebrity Tom Ryder, Colt decides to call it a day so he can recover from his injuries.

One year later, Colt is called back into action when Jody is filming yet another all-singing, all-dancing Tom Ryder movie, but this time, her big star has gone missing.

As Colt tries to track Ryder down, he soon discovers the star has fallen in with a very mean, nasty and dangerous criminal gang, and suddenly the good-looking stunt guy is dodging real bullets and fighting real bad guys.

With a colourful and arresting visual panache, The Fall Guy is a blazing, amazing spectacle to behold. It's great fun seeing the on-screen action movies play out from behind the scenes, while the entire cast just seem to be having a blast throughout. What's also really cool about this movie is that it seems to have ditched the modern trend for green screen effects and opted for good old fashioned on the ground stunt performances, much to the liking of Mr Colt Seavers of course!

Along with a witty script and very enjoyable performances from the entire cast, The Fall Guy is the kind of action-comedy-romance flick that just leaves you grinning from ear to ear. A popcorn flick par excellence, if you're looking for a game-changing pick-me-up this weekend, then look no further.



Love Lies Bleeding

Dark, seductive, pulpy and compelling, director Rose Glass gives us a Tarantino-esque crime flick that simmers with sex appeal and danger.

Kristen Stewart has rarely been better, cast as deflated gym manager Lou who strikes up a friendship with Jackie, a mysterious stranger who blows into town on a wing and a prayer. Lou can't help but fall for Jackie's rugged and devil-may-care charms, and it's not long before the couple are embroiled in a heated love affair with some dodgy criminality on the side.

With a killer story, gritty direction and great performances from Stewart, as well as the excellent Katy M. O’Brian and solid support from the ever-reliable Ed Harris, Love Lies Bleeding is a glossy, sultry and seductive crime flick that's well worth a go.