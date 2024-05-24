MOVIES: Max is back and he’s madder and badder than ever

VISION: George Miller keeps on delivering with the latest in the Mad Max Franchise

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

A cult film icon, when director George Miller gave us Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015, he delivered a visually spectacular circus of grime, rage and violence – very much befitting the classic Mad Max movies he made with Mel Gibson way, way back in the day.

Fans loved it. Critics adored it. Fury Road exceeded all expectations and not only gave the age-old franchise a suitably dazzling reboot, it gave it a veritable boot up the behind and won over an entirely new generation of Mad Max fans.

Furiosa aims to capitalise on Fury Road's astounding success, so do not under estimate Miller's desire to deliver more stunning visuals and brutally epic set pieces that are sure to leave you open-mouthed and aghast at the sheer brilliance of his vision.

This time around, we're treated to an origins story and travel back in time to witness the rise of Imperator Furiosa, this time played by the excellent Anya Taylor-Joy. Starring alongside an almost unrecognisable Chris Hemsworth, Furiosa delivers more action and more crazy, anarchic spectacle than before.

The Garfield Movie

A big, greedy, lazy and adorable ginger cat with a weakness for cheesy lasagne and a knack for delivering deadpan one-liners, Garfield has been absent from the big screen since the early noughties, so it's about time for a fresh retake for this food-loving kitty.

Created by cartoonist Jim Davis in the 1970s, Garfield went on to entertain generations of kids with a host of comics, cartoon shows and movies from over the years.

This time around, Chris Pratt lends his chilled vocals to play Garfield in this colourful and funny reboot that's sure to win over a new fanbase unfamiliar with Garfield's laid-back and devil-may-care style.

ADORABLE: The latest Garfield outing is fun for the younger ones, nostalgia for mum and dad

Directed by The Emperor's New Groove's Mark Dindal, the action here sees poor old Garfield and his doggie buddy Odie set out on a perilous adventure to reunite Garfield with his long lost dad, a hard-as-nails outdoor cat played by none other than Samuel L. Jackson.

With a witty script and superb animation that captures the old-school style and charm of the Garfield comic strips from yesteryear, The Garfield Movie has enough wisecracking charm and action to keep younger members of your brood blissfully entertained for an hour or two, while the mums and dads in the audience are sure to reconnect with the cartoon cat they remember from all those years ago. Bliss!

