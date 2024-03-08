MOVIES & STREAMING: Alice’s new friend is a bear-faced lie

Cinema

Imaginary

RENOWNED horror studio Blumhouse knows how to craft a suitably creepy and unsettling story, and their latest production has all the twisted and unnerving hallmarks that have made the Blumhouse name synonymous with this dark and twisted genre.

Directed by Kick-Ass 2's Jeff Wadlow, Imaginary tells the story of Jessica, a woman who moves back into her old childhood home with her young daughter Alice. Having spent many happy years there, Jessica is hoping her family will quickly settle into their 'new' house.

All is going well until little Alice discovers a dusty old teddy bear named Chauncey, and it seems that her mum Jessica left the adorable bear behind when she moved out all those years ago.

Infatuated with her new friend, Alice is only too willing to adopt the cuddly little critter. However, Alice’s relationship with Chauncey takes a disturbing turn when an embittered spirit within the bear unleashes a series of sinister and violent attacks on Alice and her unfortunate family.

Like shooting fish in a barrel, it's an easy win when horror movies introduce imaginary friends, sinister toys and creepy kids into their storylines, and Imaginary sets the scene here superbly. Director Jeff Wadlow delivers the creepy action with an acute eye for detail, allowing a slow build-up of tension as the cutesy cuddly toy morphs into the stuff of nightmares.

Small fry star Pyper Braun does a great job in delivering a believable performance as the horrendously spooked Alice, while DeWanda Wise plays her confused and befuddled mum Jessica to perfection.

If you're a horror movie afficionado, you'll delight in Imaginary's playfully dark vision. If you can't stand the thought of seeing the anti-Ted come to life before your very eyes, then it's probably best to give this one a miss.



Netflix

Damsel

Damsels in distress: Modern audiences just don't buy that antique shtick anymore. Why settle for a boring, predictable prince to come and save you when you can fend for yourself?

Thankfully, the awesome Millie Bobby Brown has experience in standing up for herself and in Damsel, Millie shows us she's well up for a fight!

Millie plays Elodie, a beautiful Princess who is engaged to be married to the handsome Prince Henry. However, little does Elodie know that the marriage is a sham and Henry's family is only interested in sacrificing her to a fire-breathing dragon in order to settle a curse that has been placed on the Prince's family.

Not willing to go down without a fight, Princess Elodie takes the fight to the dragon and sets out to avenge her betrayal.

A refreshing new take on a tried and tested formula, give this one a go if you like your princesses hard as nails and suitably empowered!