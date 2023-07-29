MINDFUL MOMENT: Paying tribute to the memory of my father

LIFE has a funny way of imparting invaluable wisdom through the words and actions of those we hold dear, even long after they have departed from this world. My late father, Frank Liddy Snr, a man of great insight and understanding, often used to say to me "Some people die at sixteen and get buried at ninety."

Little did I know that these words would resonate with me on a profound level, inspiring me to honour his memory by continuing my educational journey and exploring the transformative power of Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy.

As I reflect on the words of my father, I find myself reflecting on the deeper meaning behind his words. It became evident that he was urging me to avoid stagnation and embrace growth throughout my life. In his memory, I resolved to take his advice to heart by seeking opportunities to expand my knowledge and skills. Recognising the value of constant learning and personal development, I’ve embarked on a new path in the field of therapy and begun my EMDR training.

I’m extremely fortunate to have been given the opportunity to train under the tutelage of a wonderful Zen EMDR trainer, Dr Steve Dansinger, who has become a fabulous friend not only of myself but a friend of our growing New Belfast. Steve is based in Los Angeles but has become a frequent visitor to Belfast over the past couple of years.

EMDR is a revolutionary therapeutic approach designed to help individuals recover from traumatic experiences, grief, and other emotional distress. The technique involves guided eye movements that facilitate the processing of distressing memories, leading to a reduction in emotional reactivity and the integration of healthier emotions. EMDR is particularly effective in addressing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a condition that has affected many of the "walking wounded" from our conflict.

As I delved deeper into the world of EMDR, I soon realised the tremendous impact it could have on healing the troubled minds of those who had experienced the horrors of war. The therapy offers hope to those who had been carrying emotional scars for years, helping them reclaim their lives and find peace amidst the turmoil. Witnessing the potential for transformation, I became even more determined to make EMDR an integral part of my therapeutic toolbox.

Through my training, I’m discovering that EMDR not only addresses the symptoms of trauma but also uncovers and resolves the root causes of psychological distress. By tapping into the brain's natural ability to heal, EMDR empowers individuals to process painful memories, reframe negative beliefs and develop healthier coping mechanisms. This comprehensive approach aligns perfectly with my desire to provide holistic and effective care to our walking wounded.

Moreover, EMDR complements and enhances my existing therapeutic skills, enriching my ability to assist individuals dealing with a range of mental health issues. It is truly another string to my bow, enabling me to approach therapy with a versatile and tailored approach that meets the unique needs of each person I work with. My father's advice to seek constant growth and improvement has never rung truer, as I see how this new knowledge has already started to make a positive difference.

In honouring my father's memory and embracing his wisdom, I have found a renewed sense of purpose in my career as a therapist. Continuing education has become not merely a professional requirement but a personal calling to be the best version of myself, capable of providing the highest standard of care to those seeking healing and understanding.

As I move forward on this path, I carry my father's words with me, knowing that my journey in education and EMDR therapy has just begun. There is a profound joy in knowing that my commitment to growth aligns with the legacy he left behind. I am reminded every day that his guidance still shapes my life, inspiring me to live fully, learn relentlessly, and make a difference in the lives of others.

Embracing my father's advice on continuing development has been a transformative and fulfilling experience. Enrolling in EMDR training has allowed me to add a powerful therapeutic tool to my arsenal while providing profound healing to the walking wounded of the war. By combining my father's wisdom with the cutting-edge knowledge of EMDR therapy, I am determined to help heal troubled minds of the Troubles and carry forward the legacy of love and guidance that he left behind.