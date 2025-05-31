MINDFUL MOMENT: There's rhyme and reason in our ancient cultural traditions

ANCIENT CUSTOMS: The Armagh Rhymers have put out the May Dolls for the month that's in it

AS part of the North of Ireland’s Mental Health and Arts Festival, I had the great fortune of attending a talk by a man would describe as a legendary sculptor – our very own, home-grown Tim Shaw.

Tim gave an impressive presentation at the Ulster Museum as part of the festival and it was because of his talk that I just had to find out more about the Armagh Rhymers, who were present at the event.

I’m amazed at how little I know and at the same time grateful for how much there is to find out. In our increasingly fast-paced and digitalised world, our traditional cultural expressions are often sidelined and – sad to say – at times forgotten. Yet I find that here in the North the need for authentic, community-based cultural practices has never been greater.

The Armagh Rhymers are one of Ireland’s most celebrated and enduring folk performance groups. They embody a unique blend of storytelling, music,drama and ritual. Their work, I’m glad to say, is rooted in centuries-old traditions. They have the gift of identity, healing, community and, above all, cultural continuity.

Members told me that they were founded in Armagh in the 1970s and that at that time they chose not to retreat into silence but to reawaken ancient customs as a means of promoting dialogue, inclusion and healing. Their mission is just as essential today as we continue to grapple with the legacy of our past, political division and the erosion of traditional community structures.

The Rhymers bring something vital to the present moment – a sense of rootedness. Their work helps reconnect individuals and communities with the richness of Irish folklore, myth and ritual. These have always been channels for both resilience and resistance, but they are especially so at a time when mental health crises, cultural fragmentation and identity struggles are on the rise.

What I love about the Rhymers is that they offer a space where people can reimagine their stories, connect to our heritage, and feel part of something enduring. Their performances are more than entertainment, they are acts of cultural and psychological reweaving. They deliver performances in schools, community centres, festivals and prisons.

I love their masked performances, which hold a particular relevance in today’s world. I was told that the mask, an ancient symbol found in cultures across the globe, allows both performers and audiences to explore aspects of the self and society that are often hidden. In our post-conflict society, where silence and suppression have long been tools of survival, the Rhymers offer a form of expression that is both liberating and safe.

As we continue to navigate a world marked by disconnection, division and dislocation, the Armagh Rhymers remind us of who we are and where we come from. Their role is not just to preserve the past but to enliven the present. If you ever get the chance to see them perform you’ll be inspired.

I know that the Rhymers definitely inspired the sculptor Tim Shaw and I believe he is sculpting large wicker figures to be found around the fair county of Armagh.