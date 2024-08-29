WATCH: Naan Doughs – Andersonstown Road takeaway is king of the kebab game

A WEST Belfast kebab takeaway is bringing something unique to the famous Middle Eastern dish.

Opened beside Moneen Garage in Andersonstown, Naan Doughs refer to themselves as the kebab experts and it is easy to see why.

Owned by Tomás Fay and Damien French, the duo want the kebab to be much more than it has become known for in the UK and Ireland- a late-night meal after a night on the drink.

That is why at Naan Doughs, their kebabs are made with homemade naan bread, setting them apart from the rest.

Naan Doughs offer ten different type of kebabs, including Doner, Steak, Chicken Pakora, Mixed, Chicken Tikka and Chicken Shawarma. Marinated to perfection with their own masterchef recipe, the kebabs can be served in naan and put through a unique conveyer belt oven for maximum taste and experience. They are also available on chips or on fries.

They come with salad (lettuce, tomato and onion), kebab slaw (cabbage, carrot and onion) or fried onions, peppers and a choice of sauce. They also offer a range of fantastic value meal deals for one, two and the family.

Naan Doughs recently scooped ‘Best Kebab’ in the NI Takeaway Awards 2024.

“We opened in 2022 and our popularity has grown ever since,” explained Tomas. “Our motto is simple- we are the fastest, finest and the freshest kebab takeaway in the land.

“Everything is freshly prepared in store. We are not your average kebab takeaway. The food is unique. Our logo is that we are kebab experts and we very much believe that.

“We also pride ourselves on providing an excellent standard of service, including fast delivery within a five-mile radius.

“Scan the QR code, download the app and order away for collection or delivery or simply give us a call.”

Download their app scanning the QR code or visit our Instagram or Facebook and click the link in their bio. You can also avail of 20 per cent off your first order.



Naan Doughs

337 Finaghy Road North

Belfast BT11 9EH

Tel:028 9030 0748