First class honours degree for Natasha

TOP OF THE CLASS: Natasha is celebrating graduating with a degree in Adult Nursing today with her sons Corey (13) and Daniel (6)

A LOCAL human rights campaigner has graduated with first class honours degree in nursing having entered university as a mature student.

Natasha Butler-Thompson celebrated her graduation from Queen's University on Tuesday.

The West Belfast woman is the campaigning granddaughter of Patrick Butler, who was killed by the British Army during 1972 Springhill-Westrock Massacre.

Natasha started working in hospitality at 16, having left school with only a few GCSEs. She became a mum at 19 to her now 13-year-old son, Corey, before having another son, Daniel (6), a few years later.

The coming years were particularly difficult for her. Aged 22, her last promise to her dad before he passed away was that she would work hard to become a nurse and give back after witnessing the care he had received during his final months.

Natasha experienced PTSD following a relationship breakdown, which affected her both mentally and physically, and left her as a single parent to her two sons.

Natasha wanted to push for a better life for her and her children so she enrolled in an access course. She achieved great results and was delighted to get a place as a mature student to study nursing at Queen’s.

While Natasha has many good memories of her time at Queen’s, she has also experienced a lot of personal challenges. She lost a good friend unexpectedly before losing her granda and granny with whom she was very close. She worked hard to continue with her studies and placements.

During her training, Natasha also advocated for families bereaved through the conflict.

“I lost a grandparent during the conflict so it was important for me to help raise awareness and achieve accountability for those who’ve lost their loved ones during the conflict," she stated.

"Throughout my degree, I met with both local and Westminster politicians while holding down a job and raising a young family on my own.



“I’m delighted to be graduating today and to have secured a job in the Royal Victoria Hospital. I want others to see it's not too late to pursue your dream and I hope my children will be really proud of what I’ve achieved.”