New mural unveiled in Belfast celebrating Oscar-winning movie

THUMBS UP: Actor James Martin at the new mural celebrating the Oscar-winning short film, An Irish Goodbye, in Belfast city centre

A NEW mural has been unveiled in Belfast city centre, celebrating the Oscar-winning short movie An Irish Goodbye.

The colourful artwork, on Winetavern Street in the Smithfield area, has been created by street arts collective Peaball – the team behind the iconic Derry Girls mural.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, joined the cast and crew of the film at a special event to mark its completion.

“The film really put our local film sector on the map when it picked up both BAFTA and Academy Awards last year, so this is a fitting tribute to a creative collaboration which has done so much to promote Belfast on a world stage," said the Lord Mayor.

“Well done to the Peaball crew on creating another really striking and memorable piece of art. The location is perfect too – directly overlooking the site of Belfast Stories, the new home for storytelling and screen in our city when it opens in 2030.”

The mural features the film’s directors Tom Berkeley and Ross White, as well as actors James Martin, Séamus O’Hara and Paddy Jenkins.

Alongside their depictions, there are also nods to iconic scenes within the movie, including the famous balloons used by the brothers as part of their mother’s final farewell.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, joins members of street art collective Peaball and the cast and crew of An Irish Goodbye at the unveiling of a new mural in Belfast city centre, celebrating the Oscar-winning short film

“All of us behind An Irish Goodbye are totally honoured that Belfast City Council have decided to pay tribute to the film’s success in this touching way,” said directors Tom Berkeley and Ross White.

“The people of Belfast were behind us every step of the way of this little film’s incredible journey, from its humble beginnings on a farm in Templepatrick, all the way to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

“As surreal as it is for the team to see our faces 10ft high across a wall, Peaball’s wonderful artwork will hopefully go on to serve as a constant reminder of all the love, support and hard work that so many put into this film.”

The mural is next in a series of work by Peaball in Belfast and becomes the latest addition to the city’s eclectic street art collection – much of which has been funded by council.

“An Irish Goodbye is a fantastic addition to Belfast's street art scene, honouring the film's Oscar win and showcasing the talent of our team at Peaball,” said the collective.

“It's a proud moment for the city, highlighting this historic Oscar win and the city’s famous creative spirit.”