New trial date for Jeffrey Donaldson and wife Eleanor set for November

A NEW date of November 3 has been set for the trial of former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife Eleanor on historical sexual offences.

The trial had originally been scheduled to begin in March but was delayed due to Eleanor Donaldson's ill health.

Jeffrey Donaldson (62) is accused of 18 offences, including one count of rape. His wife, Eleanor (59) faces five charges relating to aiding and abetting. The offences were allegedly committed between 1985 and 2008.

On Friday, Newry Crown Court heard that Eleanor Donaldson continues to receive treatment for her condition. A defence barrister said a medical report was imminent which would determine future progress in the case.

A separate independent assessment is also being undertaken to determine her fitness to stand trial. That will take place in mid-July or earlier if an opportunity arises.

Judge Paul Ramsey set a proposed new trial date of November 3 with a review scheduled for June 5.