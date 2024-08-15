Newington Credit Union Announces Bursary Awards for Students Entering 3rd Level Education

NEWINGTON Credit Union is pleased to announce the launch of its Bursary Awards program for the academic year 2024. This initiative, designed to support local students as they embark on their 3rd level education journey, aligns with our commitment to building “futures, not profit,” by offering financial assistance to ease the cost of higher education.

The Bursary Awards provide £500 per year for a maximum of three years, with a total potential award of £1,500 per student. This year, Newington Credit Union is offering ten awards. Nine of these are dedicated to students entering 3rd level education for the first time, while one award is specifically reserved for a mature student over the age of 25 who is pursuing 3rd level education.

“We are committed to supporting both young and mature students in our community,” said Julie-Ann McStravick, CEO of Newington Credit Union. “By offering these bursaries, we are investing in the future of our members, ensuring that financial barriers do not stand in the way of their educational and professional aspirations.”

The Bursary Awards are open to all members of Newington Credit Union who are entering 3rd level education in the 2024/2025 academic year. The awards are available to both first-time students and one mature student over the age of 25 who is returning to education.

To apply, students must complete the application form available on the Newington Credit Union website or pick one up at the branch. The application process requires the submission of: Proof of acceptance into a 3rd level institution

The deadline for applications is Monday, 30th September 2024.

Newington Credit Union has a proud history of supporting education and community growth. The Bursary Awards are a reflection of our commitment to helping students of all ages pursue their academic ambitions and build a better future for themselves and our community. Our approach of “futures, not profit” emphasises our dedication to the long-term success and well-being of our members.

“We believe that education is a powerful tool for change,” added Julie-Ann “Through these bursaries, we aim to provide the financial support necessary for our members to succeed in their studies and beyond.”

For more information on the Bursary Awards, eligibility criteria, and application procedures, please visit our website at www.newingtoncreditunion.co.uk or Email info@newingtoncreditunion.co.uk