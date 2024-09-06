Shock and anger after drugs paraphernalia found beside graves in Milltown Cemetery

ANGER: Joe Gouldie at the grave of a family member where drugs paraphernalia has been found on several occasions

A WEST Belfast man has described his shock and anger after finding drugs paraphernalia on several occasions beside the grave of a loved one in Milltown Cemetery.

Joe Gouldie, from Beechmount contacted the Andersonstown News to highlight his concerns and anger at the recent discoveries.

The grave of Joe's partner's son, who tragically died in 2019 aged just 19-years-old, is situated beside a bench erected in his memory.

"Someone from our family would be here at least four times a week," Joe said.

"There has been three finds of drugs and paraphernalia in a fortnight. One of our family members found a bag on the bench two weeks ago with bottles, syringes and needles all in it.

"Last week, I found more. There are young children in graveyards all the time. It is so dangerous when there are needles lying about.

"It is crazy to see this type of activity in graveyards. We all know how rife open drug taking is in the city centre but if they are using graveyards now, it is quite scary.

"What if I go to the graveyard some day and find someone who has overdosed or is lying dead beside the grave?

"I just think this needs to be highlighted. Something needs done about it as soon as possible."

Fr Edward McGee, who is the spokesperson for the Diocese of Down and Conor, said the protection of everyone who visits Milltown graveyard is of utmost concern to those who manage the cemetery.

"The recent discovery of drugs paraphernalia within the grounds of Milltown Cemetery poses significant health risks both for those who visit the cemetery to pray for their loved ones and for those staff who carry out maintenance within the cemetery. This reckless and dangerous behaviour also causes worry and great distress within the community.

In light of this recent incident, the cemetery will again review and assess the security of the premises. Milltown Cemetery also continues to work closely alongside the statutory authorities and local elected representatives to address such anti-social behaviour and drug use.

"Milltown Cemetery calls for vigilance on the part of the wider public when visiting the graveyard and warns everyone against touching needles or other discarded items.

"In the event that discarded needles or other materials within the cemetery are discovered, you should immediately report this to the Cemetery staff. The Cemetery staff will then arrange for the statutory authorities to come and remove the items."