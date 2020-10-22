Newington Credit Union celebrates on International Credit Union Day

NEWINGTON Credit Union joined members around the world on Thursday last to celebrate International Credit Union Day, an annual event to commemorate the credit union movement’s impact and achievements.



This year’s theme is ‘Inspiring Hope for a Global Community’ and Newington Credit Union is joining credit unions around the world to celebrate.



This year’s theme reflects how credit unions around the globe have continued to provide a high level of service to their members and demonstrated a generosity to their local communities during the Covid-19 crisis that has set them apart from other financial institutions. We are truly inspiring hope for a global credit union community. It is also a chance to be thankful for the lives and communities that have been improved by the credit union movement.



In Ireland, credit unions are more important and relevant than ever. There are now 3.6 million credit union members on the island of Ireland with 1 in every 2 people living on the island having a credit union account.



Credit unions are ethical, not-for-profit lenders that continue to provide effective and viable alternatives to financial institutions which operate for profit.



Credit unions genuinely care about their members and put them at the heart of everything they do.



To mark the occasion, Newington Credit Union will be entering all members into a prize draw with the chance to win £200, our juvenile members will also be entered into a draw for £50.



Rosaleen Bradley, CEO at Newington Credit Union, said: “Our community is our backbone and we are so proud here at Newington Credit Union of the effort and impact we have and continue to make for our members. Our goal is to offer access to affordable financial services to our members. During the COVID-19 pandemic we have gone above and beyond to keep the services we provide for our members open. We believe that Newington Credit Union makes a real, positive impact on the lives of people in our common bond. We look forward to celebrating this with our members, and indeed the whole community, on ICU Day.”



Newington Credit Union has been proudly serving the community for 53 years. It has a membership of over 26500, and in the past year alone has provided over £11 million in loans to the local community.



International Credit Union Day celebrates the wonderful spirit of the global credit union movement. It is also an opportunity to reflect upon the credit union movement’s history, promote its many achievements, recognise the hard work and share members’ experiences.