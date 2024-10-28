Newington Credit Union is here to help bring joy to your Christmas

Newington Credit Union believes it is never too early to plan for Christmas. Our Christmas Loan is designed to help members enjoy a stress-free holiday season. This loan provides flexible financing options with competitive rates, perfect for covering expenses like gifts, travel, decorations and festive gatherings.

“Our Christmas Loan is all about helping our members create joyful memories without the worry of financial strain,” said Julie-Ann McStravick, CEO of Newington Credit Union. “We understand that Christmas can bring additional expenses, and we’re here to make it more affordable and accessible.”



Christmas Loan Highlights:

• Flexible Loans: With loan terms that fit your budget.

• Low Interest Rates: Enjoy low rates, making repayments easy and affordable.

• Quick and Easy Application: Apply online or visit our branch for a streamlined application process.

• No Hidden Fees: Transparency is key at Newington Credit Union – what you see is what you get.

Newington Credit Union members can apply for the Christmas Loan now with approvals made easy for those looking to bring the spirit of the season into their homes without the financial stress. Whether planning a festive family gathering or shopping for the perfect gifts, this loan can provide the support you need to make this Christmas truly memorable.

For more information, visit our website at www.newingtoncreditunion.co.uk or call us at 028 9035 1040. Our friendly team

are ready to help.