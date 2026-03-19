NEWINGTON Credit Union is highlighting the availability of a 7.23% APR loan rate, offered as part of its standard personal loan range, giving members access to affordable credit through a choice of online, in-branch, or telephone application options.

The 7.23% APR rate applies to loans of £7,000 and above, providing a competitive option for members seeking larger-value borrowing while keeping repayments manageable.

Members can choose the way that suits them best, whether applying fully online, over the counter in branch, or by phone with the support of the credit union’s lending team. This flexible approach ensures members can access credit in a way that is convenient and supported.

Under the credit union’s lending policy, members can borrow up to £10,000 above their existing share balance, subject to affordability assessments and lending criteria. Loans can be used for a range of purposes, including consolidating higher-interest borrowing, covering essential costs, or managing planned expenses without turning to high-cost lenders.

Julie-Ann McStravick, CEO of Newington Credit Union, said: “By offering a competitive 7.23% APR rate alongside multiple ways to apply, we’re making sure our members can access affordable credit in a way that works for them. Whether online, by phone, or in branch, our focus remains on responsible lending that puts members first.”

As with all Newington Credit Union loans, there are no hidden fees and no penalties for early repayment. Every application is assessed using affordability checks in line with the credit union’s lending policy, and any interest paid is reinvested to benefit members and the wider community.

Members who wish to find out more or apply can visit www.newingtoncreditunion.co.uk, call 028 90 351040 or speak to the team in branch.