Damp and mould is contributing to Newingtown woman's health problems

A NORTH Belfast woman says she is "getting nowhere" over damp issues which have plagued her home for over four years.

Since before Covid, Colette Davidson (56) has experienced severe damp and mould in her Newington Street home. Colette, who suffers from poor health, believes the damp is contributing to her health issues and feels she is being ignored by local housing association, NB Housing.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Colette said: "Before Covid I was told the damp was so bad that I would have to move out. Covid came and went and last year I was offered temporary accommodation in the Shankill, which isn't suitable for me.

"Since then, there has been a number of surveyors and workmen out.

"I have COPD, angina, had four heart attacks and had a mini-stroke. I am convinced the dampness is contributing to my poor health.

"I don't seem to be getting anywhere with NB Housing. There doesn't seem to be any suitable properties in the area that I could move to. It has gone on far too long and it needs to be addressed now. When it rains, the walls are soaking which leads to mould."

A spokesperson for NB Housing said: "This property is a large terraced property built around the 1900s and lacks the thermal qualities of a modern dwelling.

"The dwelling is in need of modernisation and the tenant was offered a decant in December 2023 to allow the association to carry out repairs but this offer was declined.

"The association has since completed a feasibility study and concluded our intention to dispose of the property. Our priority is therefore to reassess the tenant's housing application and to support her find alternative housing.

"A home visit has been completed and alternative accommodation was suggested for consideration by the tenant. In the interim period we will have our contractors attend to address any current issues reported."