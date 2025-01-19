NIFL Premiership: Cliftonville end winless streak in hard-fought Loughgall victory

NIFL Premiership

Cliftonville 2–0 Loughgall

SECOND-HALF goals from Jonny Addis and Stephen McGuiness saw Cliftonville register their first league win since November 23 with a 2-0 win against Loughgall at Solitude on Saturday afternoon.

It was the Villagers whom the Reds beat comprehensively on that occasion, thanks to a Joe Gormley hat-trick, but it was far from straightforward this time around.

James Carroll saw his header crash off the post in the opening half and Nathaniel Ferris had a goal chalked off before the break.

The deadlock was broken when stand-in captain Addis headed home in the early stages of the second half, and it wasn’t until second-half injury time that Stephen McGuiness sealed all three points at the end of an emotional week.

Reds boss Jim Magilton felt his team were outplayed and fortunate to be level at the break, but expected it given the context of the last week.

“We were totally outplayed in the first half by a really good Loughgall side,” he acknowledged

“We were very fortunate to go in at half time at 0-0. They created lots of opportunities and they didn’t take them, fortunately for us.

“We had to regroup; we were nowhere near it. Listen, it has been a really difficult week - there is no question about that.

“The emotional roller-coaster of Tuesday and then Wednesday and Thursday we were travelling to Newcastle to bury a colleague, a team-mate and a friend, and that took a lot out of a lot of people.

“I have to say the club were magnificent, as were Linfield and their staff, players and manager.

“Given the context of this week and given what we’ve had to go through, it wouldn’t have really mattered who we played today in terms of the opposition, but we weren’t very good and that’s just it.

“We scored at a great time through Jonny. He was outstanding today and showed great leadership skills, but we hung on and managed to get it over the line and stop the rot.

“Given the context of this week, (securing) a final and a win is what we set out to do but all our thoughts are centred around Michael Newberry and his family too.”

Magilton had four enforced changes from Tuesday evening's win against Larne in the Bet McLean Cup semi-final as Rory Hale, Axel Piesold and Joe Gormley dropped out through injury, with Luke Conlon fit enough to make the bench.

Stephen McGuinness, Arran Pettifer, Kris Lowe and Ryan Markey all came into the starting XI.

It was Loughgall who started brighter with Robert Mahon flashing a low free-kick across the face of goal, whistling inches past the post.

Midway through the half, Conor McCloskey crossed from the left and James Carroll’s downward header crashed off the post and was scooped clear in the nick of time.

It took Cliftonville until the 33rd minute to threaten when Arran Pettifer’s corner was pushed away by Nathan Gartside and Jonny Addis gathered; his cut-back was helped on before Micheál Glynn volleyed over from the edge of the area.

The hosts went close again as Ryan Markey picked out Pettifer and Carroll made a terrific block a few yards from the target to deny the Englishman.

Loughgall ended the half strongly as Mahon slipped in Nathaniel Ferris whose near-post attempt was parried by David Odumosu.

Ferris thought he had broken the deadlock in the 43rd minute but lineswoman Rachel Greer quickly raised her flag after Odumosu had kept out Robbie Norton’s initial shot and the first half ended scoreless.

An early Robert Mahon effort hit the side netting in the early stages of the second period, whilst Jamie Rea thwarted Kris Lowe at the other end.

It was Cliftonville who made the breakthrough against the run of play. Arran Pettifer clipped a free-kick into the area and Jonny Addis timed his run perfectly and powered his header beyond Gartside to make it 1-0.

With 20 minutes remaining, Conor McCloskey fired in a cross that Mahon laid back to the edge of the box, but Robbie Norton’s attempt was deflected, and David Odumosu gathered.

The Villagers remained in the game until the dying embers and substitute Ryan Waide floated in a free-kick that Ferris flicked on though Jay Boyd was unable to steer home.

Any lingering nerves were eased deep into added time when Destiny Ojo patiently moved in on goal and squared to Pettifer whose shot was kept out by Nathan Gartside. Stephen McGuinness picked up the loose ball and his composed finish sealed a hard-fought 2-0 win for Cliftonville, their first in six league attempts.

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Kearney, Addis, Casey, McGuinness, Lowe (Pepper 60’), Pettifer, Wilson (Madden 71’), Glynn (Corrigan 60’), Curran, Markey (Ojo 80’).

LOUGHGALL: Gartside, Rea, Murdock, Kelly, Ferris, Norton (McCaffrey 74’), Gibson (Boyd 81’), Mahon (Waide 74’), Carroll, Towe, McCloskey.

REFEREE: Steven Gregg