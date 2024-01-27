NIFL Premiership: Cliftonville leave it late to secure victory in Carrick

Odhran Casey and his Cliftonville team-mates run to the fans after the last-gasp winner on Friday INPHO

NIFL Premiership

Carrick Rangers 0-1 Cliftonville

CLIFTONVILLE left it late for the second away league game in succession as Odhran Casey headed home in the 94th minute to secure a 1-0 win over Carrick Rangers at the Loughshore Leisure Arena on Friday evening.

Both sides cancelled each other out on a breezy evening in East Antrim and it looked as though the spoils would be shared until deep into added time when Casey pounced and headed home Sean Stewart’s free-kick to snatch all three points and ensure Cliftonville closed the gap, at least temporarily, on league leaders Linfield.

Reds’ boss Jim Magilton hailed his sides character and resilience on a difficult evening for football.

“It was an unbelievable result, unbelievable character and resilience,” he felt.

“Credit again to Carrick. We said on Thursday night when we were speaking to the players about how much they stay in the game. They are dogged, especially here, it’s always a tough place to come. We’ve shown courage and real character in what was a difficult night for us.

“I thought we controlled the game. Carrick did have a spell in the second half, but I thought we controlled the game. We didn’t get enough shots, we didn’t have enough crosses or create enough opportunities but, in the end, what can you say? It was a fabulous end to the game for us. Obviously devastating for them but a massive three points.”

Magilton made three changes to his starting 11 that defeated Ballymena United six days previous.

Injury ruled out Ben Wilson as Joe Gormley returned to the starting line-up. Rory Hale and Luke Turner were also able to shake off knocks that ruled them out of the victory over the Sky Blues as Ben Wylie and Stephen McGuinness dropped to the bench.

Both sides went close in the early stages at the Loughview Arena. Joe Gormley teed up Rory Hale for a shot that Ross Glendinning got his foot to and at the other end, Danny Gibson cut inside and unleashed a fierce shot that David Odumosu got behind and parried.

The best chance of a dull opening period came on the stroke of half-time. Ronan Doherty’s corner fell to Jonny Addis at the back post, his header was partially blocked by Albert Watson, but Luke Turner was able to hook a shot goalwards and Reece Glendinning cleared on the line to ensure it remained scoreless at the interval.

A defensive error almost gifted Carrick the lead after 52 minutes. Andrew Mitchell dropped in a cross that Sean Stewart got his head to, David Odumosu missed the punch as he attempted to avert the danger and after a scramble ensured, the hosts were forced to settle for a corner, which came to nothing.

Just past the hour mark, Chris Curran’s cut back released Ronan Hale. He attempted to pull the trigger from close range only for Albert Watson to throw himself in the way and Shea Kearney then crashed the follow-up off the outside of the post.

Approaching the final quarter, the hosts went close again. Gibson controlled the ball on his chest and took off towards goal before unleashing a shot that Odumosu partially cleared and Ronan Doherty completed it at the expense of a corner.

Joe Gormley then latched onto a through pass from Jonny Addis, but he was unable to get his shot away as Reece Glendinning made a terrific block.

Albert Watson went into the book for tripping Sean Stewart at the edge of the area, but Ronan Hale lifted the resulting free-kick over the wall and wide of the post as a goalless draw looked the likely outcome.

Four minutes of injury time had almost elapsed when referee Tony Clarke presented the visitors with one last chance after substitute Kyle Cherry blocked Odhran Casey’s cross with his arm.

It gave Sean Stewart one final opportunity to create a moment of magic and the on-loan Norwich City defender delivered, curling a high ball into the six-yard box where Casey’s deft flick on beat Ross Glendinning and nestled in the net for the defender’s second goal of the season, sparking scenes of wild celebrations on the pitch and in the stands.

The crestfallen hosts didn’t have enough time to respond when play resumed as Cliftonville made it three league wins from three against the Gers and it 11 wins from 12 in all competitions.

CARRICK RANGERS: Ross Glendinning, Forsythe, Watson, Gordon, Cushley (Teelan 69’), Mitchell (Crowe 72’), Maciulaitis (Cherry 83’), MacKinnon, Buchanan-Rolleston, Reece Glendinning, Gibson (Allen 83’).

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Kearney, Addis, Casey, Turner, Stewart, Doherty, Rory Hale, C Curran (Gordon 71’), Ronan Hale, Gormley (Corrigan 85’).

REFEREE: Tony Clarke