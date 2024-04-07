NIFL Premiership: Cliftonville squander two-goal lead in Coleraine draw

NIFL Premiership

Coleraine 2–2 Cliftonville

CLIFTONVILLE missed the chance to seal European qualification on the field after they surrendered a 2-0 lead in their 2-2 draw with Coleraine at the Coleraine Showgrounds on Saturday afternoon.

However, Glentoran’s failure to beat Linfield in the evening kick-off ensured the Reds have a spot in the qualifying draw for the Europa Conference League in mid-June.

Paddy Burns and Rory Hale struck before the break as the Reds looked be on course for booking a continental trip in the summer.

Matthew Shevlin turned home to give the Bannsiders renewed hope after the hour mark and then in the 89th minute, Jamie Glackin’s cross-come-shot was spilled into the net as David Odumosu came to gather, much to the anger of Jim Magilton who felt his side dropped their standards in the second half.

“I’m extremely angry and upset,” admitted Magilton.

“From being in total control of the game to not really producing anywhere near the standards in the second half was extremely disappointing. We gifted them two goals, really poor goals and allowing a team back into the game when the game should have been dead and buried.”

Magilton made three changes from Tuesday evening’s defeat to Larne, which ended any realistic title hopes.

Ronan Doherty dropped out of the squad completely, while Luke Kenny and Ronan Hale were on the bench.

In to the starting XI came Conor Pepper, Joe Gormley and Odhran Casey, who returned after serving a two-game ban in the league.

The elements made things difficult in the early stages with Josh Carson launching a free-kick into the six-yard box, and David Odumosu coming to claim under the swirling breeze.

Cliftonville’s first half chance came after Rory Hale lifted a through ball over the top for Ben Wilson, but he was unable to touch the ball around Rory Brown in the Bannsiders’ goal.

The visitors thought they had hit the front 60 seconds later. Brown did well to deny Joe Gormley, the follow-up fell to Chris Curran whose shot was cleared off the line by Lyndon Kane and Gormley rifled home at the third time of asking, only for the offside flag to curtail the celebrations.

They would hit the front midway through the half. Sean Stewart floated in a free-kick from the left that Matthew Shevlin was unable to clear as Paddy Burns pounced to hook home for his first since his January arrival.

Graham Kelly made a vital interception to deny Joe Gormley an opening a few minutes later, but Cliftonville would double their lead before the half hour mark.

Shea Kearney dropped in a corner from the left that Jonny Addis got on the end of, Josh Carson partially cleared Addis header off the line before Rory Hale swept home an unbelievable strike from the edge of the area to make it 2-0 and score his 10th goal of the season in the process.

The closest that Coleraine came to replying before the break arrived in the 41st minute when Stephen O’Donnell met a free kick into the box at the back post. However, David Odumosu was equal to the header as Cliftonville were comfortable at the interval.

Coleraine started much brighter after the break as Shevlin shot over from the edge of the box and a dangerous Carson corner was claimed under pressure by Odumosu.

The Bannsiders’ winger unleashed a shot that Odumosu dropped on and then after the Reds keeper was adjudged to have handled outside the area and was booked by referee Ben McMaster, Carson could only the hit wall from the resulting opportunity.

The hosts were back in business after 63 minutes when Josh Carson’s low cross wasn’t held by Odumosu and Matthew Shevlin took advantage, stroking home to make it 2-1.

A few minutes later, another Carson corner was met by Graham Kelly and Odumosu held the ball on the line.

Matthew Shevlin celebrates his goal

Weather conditions worsened in the closing stages and Lyndon Kane’s attempted clearance swirled in the wind and allowed substitute Ronan Hale a chance to seal all three points, but his effort was tame and Rory Brown held on.

It was a chance they would come to rue as Coleraine restored parity a minute from time. Lee Lynch picked out Jamie Glackin on the touch line and the midfielder whipped in a cross that David Odumosu parried against the post and into the net in attempting to gather.

Cliftonville had chances to claim all three points in the dying embers. Having been sprung from the bench, youngster Leon Graham’s cross evaded Ronan Hale for a tap in at the front post.

Graham himself would have a snapshot palmed down and gathered by Rory Brown as the sides were forced to share the spoils at the conclusion.



COLERAINE: Brown, Kane, Jarvis, Kelly (A Jarvis 76’), Shevlin, Carson, O’Donnell, Glackin, J Scott (Lynch 76’), McGonigle, A Scott.



CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Kearney, Casey, Addis, Burns, Stewart (Kenny 80’), Pepper, C Curran, Rory Hale (Gordon 68’), Wilson (Graham 86’), Gormley (Ronan Hale 68’).



REFEREE: Ben McMaster