SPECSAVERS: Noisy Christmas dinners and raucous parties leave ears ringing

New data reveals that 80% of adults in Northern Ireland have struggled to hear conversations over the festive period due to noise around them.

· 46% have misheard a Christmas cracker joke.

· 19% of Christmas party-goers are left with ringing ears.

The raucous hustle and bustle of the festive season is leaving many adults in Northern Ireland struggling to hear conversations and could have a lasting impact on our hearing.

New research by Specsavers has revealed that 81% of adults in NI attend at least one Christmas party or gathering per year, and 19% of those experience ringing ears afterwards.

This leaves 82% feeling as though they need time to recover from the festive period, with over half (55%) avoiding social gatherings in January altogether.

Noise extends far beyond the parties, with 75% admitting that their family can be found shouting over each other at the dinner table.

This commotion has led to nearly half (46%) of respondents mishearing the punchline of a Christmas cracker joke, with just under four in ten adults struggling to hear conversations due to the volume of music (37%) and 57% due to children being noisy around them.

Gemma Small, Audiology Director at the Specsavers Belfast Hearing Hub, says: “The hustle and bustle of Christmas can sometimes make it challenging to hear and connect with loved ones.

"Whether it’s struggling to properly catch up over dinner, shouting over the music at Christmas parties or missing the punchline of a cracker joke, the noise and excitement can make it really challenging and stressful for many people.

"That’s why it’s so important to be supportive and patient with anyone who might be finding it tough to catch every word.”

The study commissioned by the community opticians and hearing experts showed that 80% of people in Northern Ireland have struggled to hear conversations over the festive period, leaving 9% feeling isolated and more than one in four (29%) feeling like they are missing out.

The research also highlighted 40% have spent time with a loved one struggling with hearing loss during the festive period. To help, 65% have made a conscious effort to speak more clearly and slowly, just over half (53%) have turned down background noise, and 35% have used hand gestures to communicate.

Gemma added: “It’s not always obvious when someone is struggling with hearing loss at Christmas. They may be nodding and smiling along, but perhaps a bit later than others as they pick up physical cues from others in the conversation.

“Sadly, many people can be left feeling isolated or lonely during a seemingly busy and lively time, and it’s important to try and help these people out by talking to them during quieter moments and ensuring they feel included.

“If you think a loved one is struggling with their hearing or feeling overwhelmed by the festive noise, please also encourage them to get the help they need.

On average it takes someone 10 years to get their hearing checked from when they first experience problems, but looking after your hearing so important.”

For more information or to book a test, visit www.specsavers.co.uk/hearing