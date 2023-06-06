NORTH BELFAST NEWS 25: Electric Fires NI is at the heart of North Belfast

Electric Fires NI supply award-winning electric fires from their premises in the heart of North Belfast.



Based within the North City Business Centre in Duncairn Gardens, Electric Fires NI are a unique business offering high-quality electric fires and suites designed to inspire.



Electric Fires NI supply a range of Contemporary, Modern, Traditional innovative and unique electric fires and electric suites including Floor Standing Suites, Wall Mounted Suites, Wall Mounted Fires, Inset Fires and Cast Fires and Stoves. Electric Fires showrooms have over 50 live displays to view.



“We are celebrating seven years of business, but I have been in the fireplace game since I was sixteen” said Electric Fires owner Trevor Best. “It’s a great location being situated inside the North City Business Park between the two motorways, especially with all the other businesses located here. I was born and reared around the corner from here.”





The electric fires will make a statement in any room. The beautiful wall mounted fireplace is perfect if you are looking to save floor space, or if you like a sleek minimal look. The free standing and flat wall fireplaces will add warmth and character to your living room, with contemporary and traditional styles available.



Hearth Inset Fires are ideal if you already have a fireplace or space you wish to put a new fire into. Designs range from the traditional to the modern and will fit standard hearth openings. Hearth Inset Fires are easy to install featuring award winning advance technologies in both heat and visual flame.



lectrics Fires also supply stunning panoramic 3-sided modular electric stoves which can be freestanding with or without a decorative reversible log box or wall mounted. It is built to the highest standards and easy to install featuring OmniGlide advance technologies in both heat and visual flame. A choice of fuel effects are available including CinderWood log and embers or white and glass pebble.



Electric Fires can be found on Facebook and on their website. Their opening hours are: Monday - Friday 10am-5pm; Saturday - 10:30am - 12:30pm; closed Sunday.