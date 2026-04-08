A £3.75M business boost for North Belfast will create new jobs and opportunities for small businesses to grow.

North City Business Centre (NCBC) announced today that it has received significant investment in three key sites across North Belfast, supported by an investment of £3.75m – a significant step forward for an area blighted by community division.

Established in 1991, North City Business Centre provides advice, support and accommodation for local small businesses, acting as a neutral hub in a historically divided district. Demand for NCBC’s services has remained high, and the organisation has continued to develop opportunities to increase capacity, support business development, and help address employment challenges in North Belfast.

The £3.75m allocated to the North City Business project forms part the NI allocation for Pride in Place which will be delivered through the Local Growth Fund.

Total project costs are expected to be in the region of £8m. North City Business Centre will finance refurbishment of buildings in addition to part-funding the purchase of the sites.

The multi‑million‑pound acquisition and development programme is expected to create new jobs, boost local enterprise, and strengthen economic growth in the area surrounding Duncairn Gardens – a longstanding interface connecting the nationalist New Lodge and unionist Tiger’s Bay communities at York Road.

The expansion includes:

Conversion of the former Rite Price showroom on York Road into modern small‑business units

Acquisition and redevelopment of the substantial Invest NI site at Duncairn Gardens

Purchase of additional premises at Duncairn Business Park

NCBC is investing directly in the development of these sites, supported by an innovative £3.75m grant from the Department for the Economy funded from the UK Government’s Local Growth Fund for 2025/26. The three‑site expansion will increase NCBC’s footprint to approximately 180,000 square feet – the equivalent of about two and a half full‑size football pitches – across lower North Belfast.

A spokesperson for NCBC said: “For many years our community enterprise has provided a neutral and welcoming space in an area once heavily divided. Our ambition to grow has often been constrained by a lack of suitable development sites. This major investment will change that – creating new jobs and bringing substantial benefits to North Belfast.

“This joint investment allows us to expand our services and deliver a wider programme of community‑based economic development for the benefit of local people.”

North Belfast MP John Finucane said: “I am delighted that this significant investment has been secured. It will see three sites transformed into bespoke facilities aimed at regeneration.

“This will be an incredible driver for our local economy, helping to create more jobs and enabling new businesses to flourish in the heart of North Belfast.

“I want to commend Minister Caoimhe Archibald and North City Business Centre who worked hard to secure this vital funding, which will provide a great boost to our community.

“I look forward to seeing these buildings transformed and to local workers and families reaping the rewards ahead.”