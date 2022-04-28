North should not wait for London and have its own Covid public inquiry: Mallon

SDLP deputy leader Nichola Mallon has reiterated her call for a full public inquiry into the Covid pandemic.

The North Belfast Assembly candidate said: “During the Covid pandemic unprecedented decisions were taken by all Ministers which hugely impacted on people's lives and livelihoods and vast sums of public money were spent. Northern Ireland should have its own thorough public inquiry into the handling of Covid.

Our next live evidence session will cover the Government's plans for a Covid public inquiry. Watch live here on Twitter or on our YouTube channel from 11:30am next Tuesday ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/i9I4przEOV — APPG on Coronavirus (@AppgCoronavirus) April 22, 2022

"Listening to the families who have lost their loved ones to Covid-19 is heartbreaking. People have lost so much and no one more than those who lost their loved ones. They deserve answers.

“It’s only right that we have a full public inquiry into the decisions taken during the pandemic.

"Northern Ireland needs to lead and examine exactly what went on here. We shouldn’t simply wait for London to do the job. The SDLP has called for some time for a full public inquiry and we will press for the public inquiry in the new mandate. The public deserve full transparency and no one should fear accountability and honesty.”