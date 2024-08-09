'Powerful display against hate' - counter-protesters give anti-migrant crowd short shrift

NOT IN OUR CITY: An anti-racist protester at the City Hall rally

Over a thousand anti-racism demonstrators rallied at City Hall this afternoon, dwarfing a rival anti-migrant and anti-Muslim protest in "a powerful display of unity and solidarity against hate".

Singing songs including `Ó Ró 'Sé do Bheatha Abhaile' and "There are many, many more of us than you", the anti-racist protesters faced towards a small band of loyalists sporting Union flags and anti-immigration posters.

Love faces hate.

Love will win. #Belfast

Love faces hate.
Love will win. #Belfast
We are many, they are few.

Several of the anti-migrant protesters wore face-coverings, prompting warnings over loudhailer from the PSNI - who formed a line between both groups — that wearing a face covering was a potential offence.

Suleiman Abdulahi, Director of Horn of Africa People's Aid Northern Ireland, who attended the rally, said he was "uplifted" by the turnout of anti-racist demonstrators.

"Today, the people of Belfast have come together in a powerful display of unity and solidarity against hate," he said. "We stand firm in our commitment to rejecting racism, Islamophobia, and hostility towards migrants in all forms.

"Belfast has long been a city that prides itself on its warmth and inclusivity, and today's protest reinforces our collective resolve to ensure that everyone who calls Northern Ireland home is treated with dignity and respect."

Fascists outnumbered 10/1 in Belfast today

A larger turnout again is expected tomorrow for a trade union-supported 'Belfast Welcomes Diversity' rally and march in the city centre. Supporters will gather at Writers Square from noon, and then make their way to City Hall for speeches from trade union leaders and politicians including Deirdre Hargey of Sinn Féin.