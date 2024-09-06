NOW OPEN: Expect a Clean Plate at new restaurant at Caulfields Bar

THE owners of a new restaurant which has opened at Caulfields Bar are promising to bring good, honest food, leaving you with a clean plate.

'The Clean Plate' is situated upstairs in the bar on the Springfield Road at the top of the Whiterock and opened last weekend. The new restaurant is the venture of Patrick and head chef Pearse. "We see this as a fantastic opportunity," explained Pearse.

"This part of the road has nowhere for people to go and have something to eat. We want families to come here. We want to provide good honest food at reasonable prices.

"We chose the name Clean Plate because that is what we want our customers to leave after eating.

"I have been catering ever since I left school. I did all my food and hygiene qualifications and have worked at a number of places including Deanes, Ten Square, Shu and even out in Spain for a few years."

Patrick added: "I am really excited for this opportunity. When we saw what they had here, we jumped at it.

"There is a brilliant buzz about the place. People are excited for the opening. We are really excited to get stuck in."

The Clean Plate will open Monday-Saturday from 8am-4pm, serving breakfast and lunch and Sunday from 12-6pm for a carvery. From next week, the restaurant will also run a 'back to school' Breakfast and Lunch club.

The Breakfast Club offers lots of yummy breakfast foods to fuel you with energy for the school day and a delicious packed lunch to take with you- all for £4.50! or £20 for the week Mon-Fri. Starting September 2nd! - You must be booked in for Breakfast/Lunch Club in advance to pre-order sandwich choice. If you are interested please contact The Clean Plate Team.

Monday - Saturday Menu, 8am - 4pm (walk-in’s)

Sunday - 12pm - 6pm Booking Essential

Deliveries also available from 8am!!

**Call to book/order: 02890 904705

685 Springfield Road, Belfast BT12 7FP



Looking forward to serving you all some amazing food!