Oak Tree Manor residents step out down musical memory lane

Residents at Dunmurry care home, Oak Tree Manor, have been treated to a performance by live musical memory entertainment act, Candimoon.

Candimoon specialises in ‘music with meaning’, bringing joy to elderly people and those living with dementia through song.

DANCING: Resident June enjoys a dance with Oak Tree Manor team member, Joan

Tracey Anderson, Oak Tree Manor Home Manager, commented: “Our residents and staff thoroughly enjoyed the performance by Candimoon, having the opportunity to enjoy a sing-a-long and dance with the group and each other.

“Music makes a real difference for elderly people, helping with memory recall, language, creativity, and even improving their sleep quality.”