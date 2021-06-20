Residents at Dunmurry care home, Oak Tree Manor, have been treated to a performance by live musical memory entertainment act, Candimoon.
Candimoon specialises in ‘music with meaning’, bringing joy to elderly people and those living with dementia through song.
Tracey Anderson, Oak Tree Manor Home Manager, commented: “Our residents and staff thoroughly enjoyed the performance by Candimoon, having the opportunity to enjoy a sing-a-long and dance with the group and each other.
“Music makes a real difference for elderly people, helping with memory recall, language, creativity, and even improving their sleep quality.”