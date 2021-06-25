OBITUARY: A dressmaker who devoted her life to family, Eileen Murray was a pillar of the community

Tributes have been paid to Eileen Murray who passed away on 20 June after a lengthy illness.

A stalwart of the Mica Drive community, she moved in later life to Corrina Avenue in Dunmurry. Famed for her big smile, kind word for all and fierce devotion to her family, community and country, she will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Ellen Murray — known to her family as Eileen — moved from the Ormeau Road to Highfield on the Springfield Road as a child. She was the youngest of her siblings Tommy, Bob, Kathleen and Rose.

Eileen met her beloved husband Jim at the age of sixteen and they went on to share 57 years of marriage together, being blessed with three children, Jim, Ann and Roisín and four grandchildren Ruairí, Connla, Emma Rose and Meabh Ellen.

Three generations of the family — a grandmother, Eileen, Jim and kids — were forced out of their home in Clovelly Street, off the Springfield Road, in the early days of the 'Troubles'. They fled to the safety of St Paul's Primary School, converted into a sanctuary for refugees, where they lived for three months before relocating to Beechmount Pass.

Eileen was a stitcher by trade, working at Munton Brothers shirt factory on the Donegall Road as a young woman. A keen dressmaker througout her life, she was renowned for the eye-catching Aran sweaters, sparking communion dresses and elegant baptism robes she made for her family. A multi-tasker, she could turn a hand to any job and was even known to upholster a furniture suite when needed.

WAY WE WERE: Eileen as a toddler

A strong, resilient and determined character, Eileen had a loving, caring nature which meant her door was first port of call in any crisis for both immediate and wider family — who knew they would get a gentle, listening ear, sound advice and solid support.

Eileen was the very heart and soul of her family and lovingly nursed her sister Rose through her last days in her dogged battle with cancer.

After a family tragedy, Eileen and Jim became foster parents to Dolores and Noel who they loved deeply and nurtured tirelessly.

Eileen cherished many happy memories also from her unstinting efforts as childminder, mentor and best buddy of the Ó Muilleoir children and maintained those links loyally throughout her later life.

Sadly, Eileen is the last of the 'senior' Johnston clan. She recently suffered the loss of her dear sister Kathleen, who passed away in October 2020, and of her beloved brother Bob — with whom she shared an unbreakable bond — in December past.

Eileen Murray was laid to rest on Wednesday 23 June after requiem mass in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church.

Ar dheis láimh Dé go raibh sí.