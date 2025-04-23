Pedestrian barriers to be installed at De La Salle gates

DE La Salle College principal has welcomed a decision to instal safety barriers at the school gates.

It comes after Claire White held a site meeting with local Sinn Féin reps Órlaithí Flynn MLA and Cllr Aine McCabe and Department of Infrastructure officials last year.

The Department has now responded to confirm that additional safety measures will be implemented in the vicinity of De La Salle School.

Responding Órlaithí Flynn MLA said: “We are delighted to receive confirmation from DfI that following our last site visit and their assessments at De La Salle College, that the Department will now be programming the installation of pedestrian barriers at the pedestrian exit points on Edenmore Drive and Roman Gardens.”

Cllr Áine McCabe added: “The Department have informed us that work will be completed as soon as resources permit. This is welcome news for the pupils, staff and residents in this local area. Road safety is a priority for us all and we look forward to seeing these new pedestrian barriers erected”



Principal Claire White said: “We are delighted that the railings are now being installed and this will help greatly with the pupil’s safety.”