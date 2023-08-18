ON COURSE 2023: Learn Irish with An Droichead

AN Droichead’s annual Dianchúrsa an tSamhraidh (Summer Intensive Course) takes place this weekend, beginning at 10am on Saturday morning.

There are four levels of classes available – Beginners, Lower Intermediate, Higher Intermediate and Advanced.

An Droichead provides award-winning classes throughout the year, and provides evening classes to over 300 learners each term.

The intensive courses are not only a great opportunity for learners to make improvements on their Irish, but are also a great social event.

Foghlaim na Gaeilge - Learn Irish with An Droichead

Téarma Úr / New term begins on 18.09.23.

Tá réimse leathan de ranganna agus de mhodhanna teagaisc d’fhoghlaimeoirí ag gach leibhéal ar fáil anseo.

An Droichead prides itself in providing one of the most comprehensive programmes of Irish language classes available to learners anywhere, with the highest standard of course materials, tutors and support. Click on one of the courses below to see a full description and to book your place. Bí linn: begin - or continue - your Irish language journey with An Droichead.

(*Please contact our classes programme co-ordinator, An Droichead Development Officer Fionnuala Nic Thom, on 02890288818 / fionnuala@androichead.com for information about other forms of tuition provided such as one-on-one.)

Intensive Summer Courses:

Dianchúrsa an tSamhraidh

Beidh ár gcéad dianchúrsa eile ag titim amach ar an 19-20 Lúnasa. Beidh ceithre leibhéal ann le freastail ar achan sórt foghlaimeoir. Beidh na ranganna ann ó 10:00 go dtí 15:00 agus beidh sos tae agus lón i rith an lae chomh maith.

Our next intensive course will take place on the 19-20 August. There will be 4 levels to attend to all levels of learner. The classes will run from 10:00 to 15:00 with a tea break and lunch break during the day.

