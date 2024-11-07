Man arrested and two taken to hospital after house fire on Cavendish Street

SCENE: The photo of the blaze posted by Beechmount Residents' Collective

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a house fire on Cavendish Street on Thursday with two people being taken to hospital.

Emergency services including the police and fire service cordoned off the street from 11am this morning.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Police are currently at the scene of a fire in the Cavendish Street area of West Belfast. A report was received at approximately 11.05am that a property in the area was alight.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the blaze. Extensive damage was caused to the house.

"On arrival, a man was located outside the property and was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not believed to be serious.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we are treating this report as arson. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 496 07/11/24."

The Ambulance Service stated that two people had been taken to hospital following the blaze:

"The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 11:16 on Thursday 7th November following reports of an incident in the Cavendish Street area, Belfast.

"NIAS despatched two Emergency crews and the Hazardous Area Response Team to the incident. Following initial assessment and treatment at scene, two patients were taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance."