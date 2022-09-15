WATCH: Incredible music video from St Mary’s Grammar School ahead of Open Night

MUSIC VIDEO: The new music and video has been launched ahead of this evening's Open Night

AHEAD of the school's Open Night tonight – Thursday 15th September – the combined talents of the Music, Media Studies and Moving Image Arts departments of St Mary's Christian Brothers' Grammar School on the Glen Road, are showcased in a new music video featuring an original song – Hang on to Tomorrow – penned by Francis O’Hare and performed by Mrs Claire Wright.

The track was expertly produced by Mr David Guiney, while the video features performances from talented students and staff from all roles within the school.

Dude Perfect-esque stunts and trick shots abound in a dynamic and creative visual work which is not quite like anything else seen.

The message is a positive and uplifting one – about moving forward with hope and confidence in a post-pandemic era.