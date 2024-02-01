Options for the SPAR Craic 10k

THERE are Options aplenty for this year's SPAR Craic 10k as the company confirmed it is partnering with the event.

The days and weeks have passed, no we are now just one month away and Options are delighted to be on board for what is expected to be the biggest and best event yet.

“We are excited to lend our support to this year’s SPAR Craic 10k St Patrick’s Day run," said Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options.

"This fantastic event has become an annual tradition in our sporting and events calendar, and one that brings our community together in such a unique way. Good luck to all the runners – see you at the finish line.”

Founded in 2015 and shining a light on our common heritage, the SPAR Craic 10k took a time out for the pandemic in 2020 and went virtual in 2021.

In Belfast, it’s now a staple of the St Patrick’s Day festivities, as traditional as Irish stew and shamrock.

An inclusive, fun event which attracts all levels of runners from across the island and beyond, SPAR Craic 10k is Belfast’s premier urban run. As we take to the road again, we issue the warm, Irish welcome of ‘céad míle fáilte — come along for the Craic’.

The early bird rate of £20 is available up until March 3, the price rising to £25 thereafter. The entry fee includes a personalised bib, chip, medal and finish line refreshments.

Any runners aged 16 or under who wish to run must be accompanied by adult and written consent should be sent to organisers by parents or guardian.

Participant numbers will be capped at 4,500 this year.