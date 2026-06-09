LORD Mayor of Belfast Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly has praised the spirit and community of West Belfast at the annual Best of the West awards.

The Lord Mayor ended her first week in the role by attending the gala ceremony at the Devenish on Friday night.

Speaking at the awards Róis-Máire said: "I am incredibly fortunate to have grown up in West Belfast and even more fortunate to continue living and working in a community that I am proud to call home.

“The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.

"Our community is nothing short of special, and every nominee here tonight is a shining example of that spirit.

"West Belfast is a welcoming, resilient, supportive and ambitious community. We have faced adversity and challenges, and had to create opportunities for regeneration and growth ourselves.

"We have shaped a West Belfast that is confident, forward-looking and determined to build an even brighter future.

"At the heart of that success are our small businesses, community and youth organisations, sports clubs, volunteers and local leaders.

"West Belfast would not be the special place it is without your commitment, passion and hard work."

Addressing this year's nominees, she added: "Tonight, we have around 400 guests representing businesses, community organisations, voluntary groups and local initiatives that work every day to make life better for others.

"The Best of the West Awards play an important role in recognising excellence in community endeavour, environmental stewardship, entrepreneurship and local leadership.

"They give us an opportunity to shine a light on you, the people who rarely seek recognition, but who richly deserve it.



"Go raibh maith agaibh for the difference that you make every day. You make West Belfast stronger, kinder and more hopeful.

"You make this community what it is. Enjoy the celebrations, enjoy this well-deserved recognition, and enjoy a fantastic evening celebrating the very best of the West.



"At the end of this first week, it is very fitting that I get to say that line here, where my heart lies – celebrating the Best of the West."