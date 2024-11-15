Paddy set for a cracking Crimbo

‘TWAS the night before Christmas and all round the house, not a creature was stirring, not even…Big Firestick McCann! He’s stuck in custody up at the Antrim Crime Suite for a crime he didn’t commit (Well…according to him anyway!)



Paddy McDonnell is one of the fastest rising talents on the Irish comedy circuit, and now he’s stepped into theatre, writing his first ever one-man show.



From West Belfast Paddy started his career in 2011 and shortly after was supporting acts such as Des Bishop and Ardal O’Hanlon. He has since played shows across the UK and Ireland.



Paddy has also shared the stage with comedians Frankie Boyle, Jason Manford, Paddy Kielty and Andrew Maxwell. He has previously sold-out solo headline shows at Belfast venues such as Limelight, Ulster Hall, The Waterfront Hall and two SSE Arena shows.



Ahead of his Christmas show, Paddy says: “I've been going to watch Brassneck plays for about 18 years now, and I always love one-man shows, and the shows they've put on. A few years ago, I worked with Brassneck briefly, and I decided that I wanted to write a one-man play so I spoke to Tony Devlin about it and we decided to do it.



"This is my first crack at writing a play and writing a one-man show. I really love Tony's style, how he brings the story across and directs it, so it's always been a dream of mine to get involved in that. I'm excited, even though it's a far distance from stand-up that I normally do. So I'm coming out of my comfort zone but really looking forward to getting in there and letting people see that there's more to me than just stand-up comedy."

Rebel Without A Claus runs from the 12th – 22nd December at the Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre on the Glen Road. Tickets available at: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/brassnecktheatrecompany/1398793